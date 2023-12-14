Pardison Fontaine Admits Megan Thee Stallion Infidelity, Calls Her Out

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion are currently playing out a very public breakup and straight-up beef brewing. Moreover, both have their own accusations when it comes to why their relationship ended, who's to blame, and what they did wrong. Most recently, the Houston femcee responded to Pardi's explanations on social media, trying to stay positive and questioning why he's calling her out if what she said about him is untrue. Now, during a new Instagram Live session, the New York rapper admitted to cheating on Meg, but also suggested that there's a lot of hypocrisy at play. It's all a pretty nasty situation– not because of their nastiness to each other, but because it's all playing out for everyone online to see.

"It's never something I wanted to speak on," Pardison Fontaine told his followers. "Never something I want to elaborate on. You've never once seen me speak on my personal life, whether that be happy, sad, different, you know what I'm saying? Just little tidbits, so these are always uncomfortable for me. Anyway, like I said, I go on here to promote my music. Y'all never heard me speak ill about anybody up to this point in time. I never intended to, I never did, so... But if you watch my interviews in their entirety, I always speak about exactly what happened, exactly how I feel, without even giving too much. 'Cause I don't like to dive into too much.

Pardison Fontaine Admits He Cheated On Megan Thee Stallion

"But I have no problem taking accountability," Pardison Fontaine admitted. "Yeah, that's what it is, yeah. Let's talk about what the definition is, yeah, I did that. Find me an interview where I say 'No.' Not once. But I just don't appreciate people throwing rocks and hiding their hand. I was chilling, I was cooling, nobody asked me nothing– nobody asked nobody nothing, in fact. And throwing rocks and hiding your hand is just not good behavior, you know what I'm saying? It's not good, especially to people that have been good to you. Everything I needed to talk about, I talked about on the song. People wanna know why, they wanna know what happened.

"When you paint things in ways that they didn't happen, you gotta clear it up," he concluded. "You gotta f***ing clear it up. But with all that said, I wish happiness for everybody. I wish healing for everybody. It felt like I was well-along on my journey. I had put a lot behind me, I had ate a lot of s**t as a male, as a man, but I just ate it. You know what I'm saying? I felt like this was not one of those times where I was gonna let it slide: let somebody speak on me and let my story be told by somebody else. This wasn't one of those times where I was gonna let it slide." For more on Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion, come back to HNHH.

