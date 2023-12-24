Megan Thee Stallion Twerking In Christmas PJs Sets The Holiday Mood, Rap Diva's Next Era Coming In Hot

For Megan Thee Stallion, 2023 was a year primarily about healing and growing into the best version of herself. It wasn't easy, and she certainly had haters attempting to rise up against her the whole way through. However, on the one-year anniversary of Tory Lanez's sentencing for shooting her in the foot, we can tell that the Southern starlet is feeling on top of the world once again. On Saturday (December 23) evening, Megan went Live on Instagram to discuss some of what she has planned for 2024. From the sounds of things, she won't be coming quietly.

"I'm about to give everybody exactly what they been looking for," the "Big Ole Freak" hitmaker promised viewers. Her last LP, Traumazine, hit DSPs in 2022, and though she's mostly been quiet over the past 12 months, we did hear from her this past New Music Friday on "P*ssy Don't Lie" from Netflix's Big Mouth soundtrack. "If you been calling for me, here I come," Thee Stallion added, sending out a warning to both fans and haters.

Elsewhere, the multi-talent was twerking up a storm in her festive pyjamas for the camera. Anyone who's been considering getting back on their fitness routine come January is sure to be putting in double time on the stair master after watching Megan's booty bounce so beautifully.

Hot Girl Boosts Holiday Morale with Another Twerking Video

As per usual, Megan Thee Stallion and her famous booty cheeks are helping to spread holiday cheer this season. Whether she went under the knife for liposuction like her ex, Pardison Fontaine suggested in his diss track a few weeks back remains unknown, but still, the Houston Hottie knows how to keep her audience's attention. Let us know if you're excited to hear what she's bringing come 2024 in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

