Megan Thee Stallion Delivers The Ultimate Holiday Thirst Trap By Twerking Under The Christmas Tree

Megan Thee Stallion has a huge year coming up in 2024. Overall, she stayed back in 2023 on the heels of the Tory Lanez verdict. However, by the end of the year, she had a new song for us called "Cobra." Subsequently, Meg has been teasing a brand-new era of music that should definitely get fans excited. While we don't have a release date for anything in particular, it is safe to say that an album will drop eventually. After all, she is independent now and has a distribution deal that will help her bring music to the masses.

This past week, Megan Thee Stallion found herself getting in the festive mood. In a previous video, she showcased her revealing Christmas onesie and even twerked for her fans. However, she decided to do it all over again. Except this time around, she did it under the Christmas tree. In the video below, you can see a clip from her latest Christmas round up, in which she gets under the tree and begins twerking for the audience. Overall, it is one of those videos that has already elicited quite the reaction.

Read More: Who Has Megan Thee Stallion Dated?

Megan Thee Stallion On IG

Meg was clearly in the festive mood as she was surrounded by friends. Not to mention, this new era of music has seemingly put her in a great mood. Although there have been plenty of hardships along the way, she has been doing a great job of keeping things together. Hopefully, we are able to get some updates on her endeavors, sooner rather than later. After the release of "Cobra," fans are very curious about what will be dropping next.

Let us know what you think of Meg's Holiday celebrations, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases. 2024 is set to be a massive year.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Back In The Studio