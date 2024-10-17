Travis Barker's Son Addresses His Alleged Baby Oil-Themed Party Amid Diddy Scandal

Landon Barker set the record straight.

Landon Barker has responded to backlash for baby oil bottles at his birthday celebration at a club amid the Diddy scandal over the substance's alleged nefarious uses in that case. He clarified that this was not his event and that he didn't approve of having those bottles sent out to him. "I'd like to come on here and apologize and address the fact that people are saying I had this whole themed birthday party," Travis Barker's son began his social media address. "First off, I have not had a birthday party. My birthday party is next week. Now, what exactly happened was we all went to Nobu for my birthday. Me and my family and my friends. After Nobu, me and my friends wanted to go celebrate, so my friend contacted a club promoter.

"The club promoter then said, 'Hey, this guy's having a birthday party tonight. Do you guys want to come to this party?' He said he'd give us a table and a bottle, make sure we're all good to go," Landon Barker continued. "So we're like, 'Okay, it's my 21st, let's all go out and do something.' So we all arrive to this club, just me and all my friends. We go to the table. Everybody's saying 'Why didn't you leave right away?' And that was because I didn't know what was going on right away. It was a dark environment and all I could really see was another table having flashing bottles being brought out. The bottles had flashing lights underneath them, so I wasn't able to distinguish what they were.

Landon Barker Addresses Baby Oil Speculation

"I'm just thinking they're bringing out tequila with the bottles," Landon Barker continued. "But I have no idea what's going on at this point. And then they bring bottles out to our table, and that's when I visibly noticed that they had light-up baby oil. I didn't pick up the bottle once and I did not condone that. I just went to a club to celebrate my birthday and ended up in a bad situation." "My apologies go out to everyone I hurt. This wasn’t my idea and I never wanted that to happen," he added.