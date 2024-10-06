Yung Miami Reacts To Man Asking Her To Sign Baby Oil Amid Diddy Allegations

Yung Miami was not having it.

Yung Miami is no longer in a relationship with Diddy, but that doesn't mean she's avoided the fallout from his explosive legal battle. The former City Girl performer has been met with a great deal of criticism for their former fling and has even been hit with some allegations of her own. Outside of her Caresha Please tell all that dropped in August, however, she's kept fairly quiet about the debacle. Despite this, she continues to face intense scrutiny and backlash.

Recently, for example, one man posted a clip of himself appearing to ask her to sign a bottle of baby oil. For those who don't recall, Diddy's federal indictment alleged that roughly 1,000 bottles of the substance were found on his property. This resulted in countless jokes and memes about what it could have been used for.

Yung Miami Rolls Up Window After Man Seemingly Asks Her To Sign Baby Oil

For obvious reasons, this is likely a sensitive subject for Yung Miami. She revealed during her aforementioned Caresha Please tell all that she was personally never abused by Diddy. Regardless, her ex's legal battle has made her a target for trolls. Immediately upon hearing the man's request, her face dropped, and she rolled up her window. The interaction has prompted mixed reactions in The Shade Room's comments section. While some think it was funny, most agree that the man was out of line.