Yung Miami Reacts To Man Asking Her To Sign Baby Oil Amid Diddy Allegations

BYCaroline Fisher416 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Yung Miami attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Yung Miami was not having it.

Yung Miami is no longer in a relationship with Diddy, but that doesn't mean she's avoided the fallout from his explosive legal battle. The former City Girl performer has been met with a great deal of criticism for their former fling and has even been hit with some allegations of her own. Outside of her Caresha Please tell all that dropped in August, however, she's kept fairly quiet about the debacle. Despite this, she continues to face intense scrutiny and backlash.

Recently, for example, one man posted a clip of himself appearing to ask her to sign a bottle of baby oil. For those who don't recall, Diddy's federal indictment alleged that roughly 1,000 bottles of the substance were found on his property. This resulted in countless jokes and memes about what it could have been used for.

Read More: Yung Miami's Alleged Texts To Saucy Santana Spark Rumors About Having A New Man

Yung Miami Rolls Up Window After Man Seemingly Asks Her To Sign Baby Oil

For obvious reasons, this is likely a sensitive subject for Yung Miami. She revealed during her aforementioned Caresha Please tell all that she was personally never abused by Diddy. Regardless, her ex's legal battle has made her a target for trolls. Immediately upon hearing the man's request, her face dropped, and she rolled up her window. The interaction has prompted mixed reactions in The Shade Room's comments section. While some think it was funny, most agree that the man was out of line.

"Proof men will bully women instead of holding men accountable," one commenter claims. "Miami don’t bother nobody," another says. What do you think of a man seemingly asking Yung Miami to sign a bottle of baby oil? Did her reaction surprise you or not? Do you think the man was out of line? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Yung Miami Under Fire For Allegedly Harassing Woman To Abort Diddy’s Baby

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...