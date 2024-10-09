Yung Miami & Ari Fletcher Lock Lips During Wild Night Out

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for Yung Miami. The "CFWM" rapper has been under intense scrutiny for her former fling with Diddy, who was arrested last month. He's facing various charges, and as a result, she's been at the center of relentless speculation and trolling. Luckily, she appears to have a solid support system behind her, including her friend Ari Fletcher.
Yung Miami and Ari Fletcher have been close for some time now, but during a recent night out, they took their closeness to a different level. They even shared a clip of themselves sharing a kiss after taking some shots. While this might come as a shock to some, it's not the first time the duo got up close and personal.
Yung Miami & Ari Fletcher Get Up Close And Personal
Fletcher joined Yung Miami for a live episode of her podcast Caresha Please in September of last year, where she discussed her relationship with Moneybagg Yo. They kissed then too, and as expected, the audience went wild. While Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo have seen some ups and downs in recent months, it appears as though they're still very much an item, despite her flirtatious encounter with Yung Miami.
As for the former City Girl, she revealed that she and Diddy are no longer together during the season two premiere of her podcast. Some texts she allegedly exchanged with her other bestie Saucy Santana, however, suggest that there could be someone else in the picture. "I'm on the phone with my man," she allegedly told Santana after dodging his phone call. "It's always a man witchu!!!" he appeared to respond. "This new n***a got yo head gone! Imma pray for u."