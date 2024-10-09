Yung Miami & Ari Fletcher Lock Lips During Wild Night Out

Yung Miami and Ari Fletcher were recently spotted taking shots and sharing a kiss.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for Yung Miami. The "CFWM" rapper has been under intense scrutiny for her former fling with Diddy, who was arrested last month. He's facing various charges, and as a result, she's been at the center of relentless speculation and trolling. Luckily, she appears to have a solid support system behind her, including her friend Ari Fletcher.

Yung Miami and Ari Fletcher have been close for some time now, but during a recent night out, they took their closeness to a different level. They even shared a clip of themselves sharing a kiss after taking some shots. While this might come as a shock to some, it's not the first time the duo got up close and personal.

Read More: Yung Miami Reacts To Man Asking Her To Sign Baby Oil Amid Diddy Allegations

Yung Miami & Ari Fletcher Get Up Close And Personal

Fletcher joined Yung Miami for a live episode of her podcast Caresha Please in September of last year, where she discussed her relationship with Moneybagg Yo. They kissed then too, and as expected, the audience went wild. While Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo have seen some ups and downs in recent months, it appears as though they're still very much an item, despite her flirtatious encounter with Yung Miami.