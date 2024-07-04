Diddy Reportedly Facing Criminal Investigation In New York From Federal Grand Jury

BYGabriel Bras Nevares764 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Diddy accepts the Global Icon Award onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
According to NBC News, the nature of this investigation into Diddy is still unknown, and there's nothing to suggest that charges are imminent.

Update: Statement from Jonathan Davis, attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs: "No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court."

The Diddy scandal might get a whole lot scarier, as a federal indictment could reportedly be closing in. Moreover, two sources allegedly confirmed to NBC News that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York is officially involved in a criminal investigation into him and hearing evidence on the matter. While the specific goal, motive, and considerations behind this probe remain a mystery at press time, authorities notified Sean Combs and his legal team of this development last week. Per NBC, this still doesn't indicate whether or not an indictment will arrive soon.

Furthermore, there's still a possibility that this criminal investigation doesn't complete the case, and we might have to wait longer to see what becomes of Diddy in the legal system. This probe is taking place three months after federal raids on his Miami and L.A. properties on multiple accusations and lawsuits alleging sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking. The latest of these suits comes from Adria English, who claims Puff Daddy groomed her into sex trafficking work after 2004. She also claimed that he tried to coerce her then-partner into oral sex, included Tamiko Thomas as a defendant for allegedly organizing the sex trafficking ring, and other abhorrent allegations.

Read More: Diddy’s Attorneys Didn’t Drop Him At Lady Gaga's Request, Spokesperson Confirms

Diddy Reportedly Subject To Criminal Investigation

With this whirlwind in mind, it's no surprise that Diddy recently put his $70 million Los Angeles mansion up for sale recently. The actual details around a potential indictment are still a mystery, and it could still take longer to manifest. Maybe the court chose to gather as much evidence as possible and see how the fallout from other developments changes things. Either way, he's got a lot to handle.

Meanwhile, Diddy recently went white water rafting in Wyoming, so at least he's taking his mind off things... or trying to, anyway. We can't imagine how difficult this scandal must be for the Combs family, regardless of the truth of these allegations. But it's much more important to get to the bottom of them for the sake of countless other affected families, and it seems like we're getting closer to that. Now, we must simply wait and see.

Read More: Diddy's Twin Daughters Attend BET Experience

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" CombsMusicDiddy Home Raid: What We Know About The Federal Investigation Into The Music Mogul4.7K
diddy lawsuitMusicDiddy Sued For Sex Trafficking By Ex-Adult Entertainer: What We Know206
"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film FestivalMusicDiddy Gets A Small Win In Assault Lawsuit Amid Other Cases4.2K
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20MusicDiddy Spotted Dancing & Smoking At His Miami Home Following Police Raids44.6K