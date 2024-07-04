Diddy Reportedly Facing Criminal Investigation In New York From Federal Grand Jury

According to NBC News, the nature of this investigation into Diddy is still unknown, and there's nothing to suggest that charges are imminent.

Update: Statement from Jonathan Davis, attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs: "No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court."

The Diddy scandal might get a whole lot scarier, as a federal indictment could reportedly be closing in. Moreover, two sources allegedly confirmed to NBC News that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York is officially involved in a criminal investigation into him and hearing evidence on the matter. While the specific goal, motive, and considerations behind this probe remain a mystery at press time, authorities notified Sean Combs and his legal team of this development last week. Per NBC, this still doesn't indicate whether or not an indictment will arrive soon.

Furthermore, there's still a possibility that this criminal investigation doesn't complete the case, and we might have to wait longer to see what becomes of Diddy in the legal system. This probe is taking place three months after federal raids on his Miami and L.A. properties on multiple accusations and lawsuits alleging sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking. The latest of these suits comes from Adria English, who claims Puff Daddy groomed her into sex trafficking work after 2004. She also claimed that he tried to coerce her then-partner into oral sex, included Tamiko Thomas as a defendant for allegedly organizing the sex trafficking ring, and other abhorrent allegations.

Diddy Reportedly Subject To Criminal Investigation

With this whirlwind in mind, it's no surprise that Diddy recently put his $70 million Los Angeles mansion up for sale recently. The actual details around a potential indictment are still a mystery, and it could still take longer to manifest. Maybe the court chose to gather as much evidence as possible and see how the fallout from other developments changes things. Either way, he's got a lot to handle.