Denzel Washington Allegedly Screamed At Diddy Before Storming Out Of A Party

2004 NBA All-Star Game - Celebrities
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 15: Producer Sean "P.Diddy" Combs (left), rapper Jay-Z (center), and actor Denzel Washington at the 2004 NBA All-Star Game held at the Staples Center, February 15, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
The Oscar-winning actor allegedly confronted Diddy.

Denzel Washington once allegedly got into a heated argument with Diddy at a party back in 2003, according to Us Weekly. The outlet cites a source who was allegedly friendly with the Bad Boy mogul at the time. They said that the alleged argument resulted in Washington storming out of the party with his wife, Pauletta.

“Denzel screamed, ‘You don’t respect anyone,’” the insider told Us Weekly. Eventually, Washington allegedly stormed out of the party. “[Denzel and his wife, Pauletta] had been partying until dawn [with Diddy], and they had seen something and stormed out," they added.

Denzel Washington & Diddy Attend The Essence Awards

Sean Combs and Denzel Washington backstage during The 2001 Essence Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

The allegation about Washington comes after attorney Tony Buzbee alleged to have 120 individuals ready to file lawsuits against Diddy in a press conference on Tuesday. In a statement to Rolling Stone, one of Diddy’s lawyers, Erica Wolff, said of the press conference: “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Authorities arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, earlier this month. He's already pleaded not guilty and plans to argue his case in court. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, confirmed to TMZ that he won't be taking a plea deal. Be on the lookout for further updates on Denzel Washington and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

