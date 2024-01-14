Big Jook, Brother Of Yo Gotti, Killed In Memphis

Per a report from TMZ, Big Jook - the brother of Yo Gotti - has been confirmed to have been shot and killed in Memphis. Jook was reportedly killed on Winchester Road in the southeast neighborhood of Mendenhall Estates. Furthermore, Jook was killed soon after attending a funeral in the area. No further details about the shooting are available at the time of writing. Videos and pictures appearing to show people attending to Jook have circulated by not been substantiated.

Not only was Jook close to his brother, but he also appeared to play a pivotal role in the business side of Gotti's label, Collective Music. However, wild speculation has begun to emerge online ever since Jook's death was announced. Many people believe that the death could be related to the murder of Young Dolph. Dolph and Gotti were feuding consistently before Dolph's death. However, no substantiated link between Jook's death and Dolph's murder.

Yo Gotti Speaks On MLS Ownership

It's a shocking moment for Gotti and his family, especially given how well things had been going with for the rapper. Last year, he gave a glowing interview about his ownership of the MLS' DC United. “It was a few years ago when I joined the club as an owner, part of the ownership club. I think diversifying growth as an entrepreneur, I mean, whoever thought we would own part of a professional sports team? I try to show to the young guys in my city by action, what we can do and what we can become if we stay determined and disciplined and on top of what we’re trying to do as young hustlers and entrepreneurs,” Gotti told Ebro Darden of Apple Music. He also teamed up with the First Lady to promote the 2023 All-Star Game.

However, 2023 was a disappointing season for the DC team. They finished 23rd in the overall MLS standings. United have not finished higher than 16th since 2019, when they finished 10th. It also marked the first full season of England soccer legend Wayne Rooney as head coach. However, Rooney left after the season for an unsuccessful coaching stint with English club Birmingham City.

