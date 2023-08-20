Yo Gotti Says Rap Is “Semi-Boring” Right Now, Blames Pandemic

Yo Gotti went off in a recent interview with Power 106 about the current state of the rap game. “The rap game right now is semi-boring,” Gotti said. “I just feel like, since COVID, they put us in side and we never came out. The energy ain’t been the same. I feel like mentally we been inside.” Furthermore, Gotti said that he hoped his new mixtape, I Showed U So, will help rectify things. “With this tape, I tried to make the outside music,” Gotti explained.

However, he’s not the only one currently bashing the rap game. Polo G recently took aim at the state of rap on Twitter. “This rap shit got so lame and watered down. It ain’t no fun in it no more,” the Chicago rapper lamented. It appears that as hip-hop turns 50, many of the genre’s influential figures feel that something is missing from the current product.

Gotti Shuns Rap, Hails Soccer

However, while Gotti may be feeling out of sorts with rap, he is very much feeling the opposite when it comes to soccer. Gotti has been serving as owner of DC United since late 2021 and recently spoke on what the opportunity means to him. “It was a few years ago when I joined the club as an owner, part of the ownership club. I think diversifying growth as an entrepreneur, I mean, whoever thought we would own part of a professional sports team?” Gotti told Ebro Darden of Apple Music. “I try to show to the young guys in my city by action, what we can do and what we can become if we stay determined and disciplined and on top of what we’re trying to do as young hustlers and entrepreneurs.”

So far, 2023 has been one the better seasons for DC United in sometime. They currently hold the last playoff spot in the East with an 8-10-6 record and 30 points. However, the next four clubs beneath them are all within one win (3 points) of tying or surpassing United. They are currently led in scoring by Christian Benteke, the Belgian international they signed from Crystal Palace last year. He currently has eight goals this season. Hopefully Gotti can found himself back to loving rap the way he loves his soccer club.

