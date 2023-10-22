Stephen Curry Reacts To Shoutout On Sexyy Red’s “SkeeYee”

Stephen Curry says he enjoyed hearing his shoutout on Sexyy Red's Hood Hottest Princess single, "SkeeYee." On the song, Sexyy raps: “My sister in the backseat with a .30/ N****s tryna shoot they shot, Stephen Curry.” The Golden State Warriors star discussed the track during an upcoming interview with VIBE.

“When Sexxy Red did it, I just started laughing,” he admitted to the outlet. “I don’t know. I had never seen her at a basketball game.” He continued: “One of my teammates were asking me the question, ‘How many times do you think your name’s been mentioned in the song?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, but I’m pretty sure there’s probably a website or something that could probably count it for you.’ So he went and looked it up and it was like 106 I think at the time, which was wild to me.”

Steph Curry During The 2022 NBA Finals

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a three point basket in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 10, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“Then I started thinking about all the ones that I could remember and it’s either a nickname, like Drake did with ‘Chef Curry with the Pot,’ or I think Future dropped one in the song ‘Mad Max.’ And it’s funny to see how they rhyme it because either they do a nickname, the short name, they use number 30 or they just go with the whole full name and just try to write something," Curry added. “Future did the whole full name Stephen Curry, which is hilarious because he is trying to rhyme it and flow with it. I don’t know, unfortunately, ‘somebody’s shooting something or sharp shooting‘ or whatever the case is… I almost kind of expect it now. They’re going to reference me at some point.”

Sexyy Red References Steph Curry On "SkeeYee"

"SkeeYee" has been one of the biggest hits of Sexyy Red's career. Back in September, it became the first song to ever top the Billboard TikTok Top 50 chart. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sexyy Red on HotNewHipHop.

