Sexyy Red Unveils Deluxe Album Tracklist & Release Date

Sexyy Red has become a superstar of sorts over the last few months. Overall, she has done big things, including dropping an album while also headlining her own sold-out solo tour. Moreover, she got to be the opener for Drake's tour, during the Summer and the Fall. Her album Hood Hottest Princess is filled with some incredible hits, and she will definitely be making some year-end lists. That said, her work ethic is second to none, and she has been promising some new music for her most dedicated fans.

In fact, the artist has been teasing fans with a deluxe version of Hood Hottest Princess. Overall, this would be a huge look for Sexy given the fact that her celebrity has never been bigger. People want to hear new music from here, and she is ready to deliver. So much so that on Wednesday night, she announced that her new deluxe project would be dropping on Friday at midnight. That is a lot sooner than fans would have thought, however, it does serve as a nice little Christmas gift.

Sexyy Red Is Dropping Tonight

Overall, there are 11 new songs here. However, some of these songs have actually already been released. Regardless, there are some pretty cool features to be found here. For instance, Chief Keef, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Summer Walker, and Sukihana can all be found here. Although Sexyy knows how to carry a song by herself, it is always cool to see artists working with a plethora of different peers. Fans are definitely excited about this new collection of tracks, and hopefully, it lives up to the standard of the original album.

Not to mention, we will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

