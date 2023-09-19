Travis Scott Almost Ruins Party By Spilling Drink Near Turntable

Travis Scott's been having quite the busy, fun, and magnanimous 2023, enjoying the success of his new album UTOPIA. However, sometimes that fun can get you out of the zone, and risk ruining a party for everyone else. Moreover, a recent clip emerged of La Flame partying at what seems like a club, playing some tracks on a turntable. Wouldn't it be wild to see what he can do for a DJ set, considering his tendency for transitions and vibe shifts? Anyways, that aside, his "set" almost came to a screeching halt thanks to him spilling one of his Cacti seltzer cans.

Of course, Travis Scott played it off, looking down at the drink he spilled on himself and looking like he was waiting for the whole sound system to shut down. Then, his befuddled expression turned into a relieved smile as he realized that he didn't get the decks wet. Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar's "No More Parties In LA" kept playing, and the crowd still cheered on as the banger blared through the speakers. At least we now know that, if the Houston MC is going to show off his mixing skills one day, he's got to steer himself clear of open containers.

Read More: Travis Scott Reveals Which Soundtrack He Wants To Do

Travis Scott Might Want A Sippy Cup For His Next Night Out

Regardless, this surely won't be the last time that he hits up a club; in fact, he made it quite clear this year and previously that he loves the atmosphere. The "I KNOW ?" hitmaker partied at the E11EVEN nightclub in Miami earlier this year, and has hit up a lot of club spots for performances and appearances. Most recently, he joined Don Toliver at a Vegas spot to perform as a special guest, and they electrified the crowd. Trav's always looking for a good time, and venues are happy to host him.

Meanwhile, fans are already waiting on new music from the 32-year-old, although it's through his features. One of those will be on Offset's upcoming album, and their tease of it a while back during a Rolling Loud set has fans hyped. Another anticipated collab is with Playboi Carti, who previewed it during his birthday bash. No matter what's on the horizon, the Cactus Jack boss is always tapped into the sound; let's just hope his branded seltzer doesn't cut it out. Jokes aside, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott.

Read More: Travis Scott’s New Movie “Aggro Dr1ft”: Everything We Know

[via]