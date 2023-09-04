Travis Scott Joins Don Toliver As Special Guest During Las Vegas Club Performance

Travis Scott is still riding the highs of UTOPIA, so much so that other artist bring him out to perform it for even more fans. Moreover, during Don Toliver’s recent show at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas, he brought out La Flame for some heat. They played some joint efforts, as well as songs in their solo discographies such as the rapper-singer’s “Too Many Nights” with Metro Boomin and Future. As for the Houston MC, he performed “FE!N” and “I KNOW ?,” presumably among others, for the audience. People were quite surprised and excited when he joined the party, and there are plenty of clips of it floating around social media.

Furthermore, Travis Scott knows just how in-demand his live performances are, despite the history associated with them. It’s a tough conversation to have, especially when the “HYEANA” artist is silent on these issues and continues to operate as usual. Regardless, he opened up more dates for his “CIRCUS MAXIMUS” tour after nearly every stop sold out like lightning. In all likelihood, Don Toliver will be among the special guests that he brings out for that trek.

Don Toliver & Travis Scott At A Vegas Club

Travis Scott came out at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas last night for Don Toliver! 🌵 pic.twitter.com/8te8IZtB1T — flame (@travisscottfile) September 3, 2023

In fact, this isn’t the first time in 2023 that Trav and Don linked up for a concert, and the last time it happened, it was on Don Toliver’s tour. As he performed for the crowd, they started screaming and cheering when Travis Scott emerged on stage behind his Cactus Jack artist. When he turned around, he started jumping up excitedly with a big smile on his face, so it at least looked just like a surprise. Even when they don’t plan it out, it’s clear that they’re close enough to where they can create something naturally energetic for fans.

Meanwhile, this also slightly (very slightly) makes up for the fact that the Love Sick crooner wasn’t on UTOPIA. This disappointed many fans, but that said, there are plenty of collabs from the duo to enjoy. Still, their chemistry basically propelled Don’s inherent talents to superstar status, so it’s natural that fans expect a lot from them. Regardless, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott and Don Toliver.

