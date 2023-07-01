Travis Scott made a surprise appearance at a Don Toliver show in LA this weekend. In fact, it was so much of a surprise appearance that it appeared to be a surprise to Toliver himself. While Toliver was dancing on top of a diner set, Scott can be seen dancing his way onto the set as well. He continues to dance behind Toliver before Toliver turns around and spots Scott. Toliver then proceeded to greet Scott excitedly before the two began to perform together. It’s very clear from his reaction that Toliver was not expecting Scott to come out.

Of course, Travis Scott has been kind of everywhere recently. While performing at Wireless Fest in London, he brought out Sexyy Red, who performed her song “SkeeYee” alongside him in a red cropped hoodie and black leggings. After the event, the pair were seen DJing at the exclusive London nightclub, Tape. Now he’s gone from having the guest appearances to being the guest appearance. However, there is something definitely iconic about being so much of a guest appearance that the headliner doesn’t even know you’re coming.

Scott Everywhere All At Once

Of course, Travis Scott is currently a very busy man. Alongside the constant teasing and promotion of Utopia, Scott is currently doing the festival set circuit. He has primarily spent the last few weeks in Europe before he performs at Rolling Loud in Miami later this month. So far, Scott has given a fan the clothes off his back while performing in Dublin. Also in Ireland, Scott performed “Aye”, his track on Lil Uzi Vert’s The Pink Tape for the first time.

Elsewhere, he has teased a new collab with Michael Jordan, said that Utopia will have five separate album covers, and given away more shoes while in Germany. Furthermore, Scott’s next major festival stop, Rolling Loud, will reportedly feature tracks from Utopia on the setlist. As a reminder, Utopia is still not out. However, as mentioned, it appears to be coming sometime at the end of July.

[via]