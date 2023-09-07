Travis Scott Set To Go Number One Again With Huge “Utopia” Sales Resurgence

In case you haven't noticed over the last month or so, Travis Scott and his album Utopia have been dominating the charts. For the first four weeks of the album's existence, Scott found himself at number one. Overall, this was mostly thanks to bundles and how they factored into his sales. He was packaging a digital album with his merch, and he was also selling vinyls for $5. This was a great strategy for him, and it is continuing to pay off as the album cycle hits critical mass.

In the album's fifth week on the charts, it ended up garnering second place. However, it seems like it will not be playing second fiddle for very long. Instead, the album is going to take the top spot again this week, in its sixth week on the charts. According to DJ Akademiks, the album is going to sell a whopping 160K units, which is truly massive. It is even more impressive given how the album does not have a song in the Top 20 on the Billboard charts. Those bundles are doing their job.

Travis Scott Continues To Dominate

These numbers are especially impressive when you consider how hip-hop has largely struggled on the charts this year. The first album to go number one in rap this year was Lil Uzi Vert's The Pink Tape. However, it only lasted in that spot for one week. Now, Scott is showcasing that the genre still has a ton of staying power on the charts. That said, a hip-hop song has yet to hit number one this year. Although, it seems like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are going to change that with "Bongos."

Drake is also dropping a new album on September 22nd, so the tide is definitely on its way to being turned. All that being said, tell us your thoughts on Utopia, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

