Foxy Brown Calls Working With Diddy "Best Of Both Worlds"

Foxy Brown has seemingly spoken in defense of Diddy amid a myriad of sexual assault allegations against the veteran producer. Brown shared a picture of a text conversation to her Instagram, in which a man named "Darryl Brown" expressed relief that Foxy "didn't get caught up in that Diddy sh-t". However, Brown's response backed Diddy over his accusers. "Dead a-- tho, Diddy gave me M's. For ME, it was the BEST OF BOTH WORLDS. DEF JAM X BAD BOY COLLABO. SUPER CHECKMATE," Brown is seen writing in response.

Brown was featured on Diddy's 2015 track "Friend" and appears to enjoy a close relationship with him. She is just the most recent person to speak up in defense of Diddy amid what is now three separate lawsuits and sets of allegations. 50 Cent, who initially came out against Diddy, made a social media post in which he appeared to at least offer some compassion to the producer. "Damn I hope he alright if you cool with him check on him. All joke a side this is a lot," Fif wrote.

Diddy Accused Of Drugging And Raping College Student

The most recent suit against Diddy, filed just before New York's Adult Survivor Act expired on Friday morning, only added to the notoriety of the case surrounding him. The anonymous woman claims she went on a date with Diddy in 1991 while attending Syracuse. However, she alleges that Diddy drugged her during dinner, before filming them while he raped her. Furthermore, she claims that she was later made aware that the video of the assault had been shown to and viewed by multiple people.

However, it's sadly very similar to another story that came out amid the wave of allegations that were filed this week. An Ivy League professor accused former NFL player Marcellus Wiley of raping her in 1994. Both Wiley and his accuser were both attending Columbia at the time. Furthermore, the woman claims that school administrators tried to tell her it wasn't rape. She claims they argued that she wasn't American and thus didn't understand American customs. Wiley was later placed on "academic probation" for "bad grades" despite multiple people coming forward with similar stories about him.

