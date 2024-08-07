Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Unleash “Fried” Music Video

Much like the rest of "Vultures 2," Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's new music video has fans split.

This weekend Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign unleashed their new album Vultures 2, which has since managed to spark some controversy. While many are enjoying the project so far, others are unimpressed. Many raised issues with the mixing in particular. Luckily, Ye promised updated versions of the tracks, which he delivered several of this week.

Now, the duo has unveiled a new visual for their track "Fried." As expected, it's also earned mixed reactions from viewers. It features a pack of masked individuals running through seemingly endless hallways, with no clear goal in sight. While some think it's interesting and pairs well with the song, others think it left a lot to be desired.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Deliver New Vultures 2 Visuals

"Ye what am I watching," one YouTube commenter wonders. "The visuals got my brain fried," another jokes. Of course, it's still up for debate whether or not this is a worthy visual, and the same can be said for the rest of the project. Despite some ongoing criticism, however, the duo are expected to have a successful first week in terms of first-week sales. According to Chart Data, Vultures 2 is on track to move 68K units in its first week. While this is certainly no small feat, it would be only the third time in Ye's career he hasn't topped the Billboard 200 chart the week of a release.