Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Unleash “Fried” Music Video

BYCaroline Fisher47 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Rappers Kanye West &amp; Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Much like the rest of "Vultures 2," Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's new music video has fans split.

This weekend Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign unleashed their new album Vultures 2, which has since managed to spark some controversy. While many are enjoying the project so far, others are unimpressed. Many raised issues with the mixing in particular. Luckily, Ye promised updated versions of the tracks, which he delivered several of this week.

Now, the duo has unveiled a new visual for their track "Fried." As expected, it's also earned mixed reactions from viewers. It features a pack of masked individuals running through seemingly endless hallways, with no clear goal in sight. While some think it's interesting and pairs well with the song, others think it left a lot to be desired.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Underwhelming “Vultures 2” First Week Sales Projections Arrive

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Deliver New Vultures 2 Visuals

"Ye what am I watching," one YouTube commenter wonders. "The visuals got my brain fried," another jokes. Of course, it's still up for debate whether or not this is a worthy visual, and the same can be said for the rest of the project. Despite some ongoing criticism, however, the duo are expected to have a successful first week in terms of first-week sales. According to Chart Data, Vultures 2 is on track to move 68K units in its first week. While this is certainly no small feat, it would be only the third time in Ye's career he hasn't topped the Billboard 200 chart the week of a release.

The other two times this has happened were in 2008 when he dropped his debut The College Dropout, and in 2018 when he unveiled Kids See Ghosts with Kid Cudi. What do you think of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new "Fried" music video? What about social media users' criticism? Are you a fan of it or not? What's your favorite track from Vultures 2 so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West Wanted To Change His Name To "Christian Billionaire Ye"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...