discovery
- MusicTimbaland Wants Credit For Discovering LudacrisTimbaland recalled how he discovered Ludacris during a recent podcast appearance.By Cole Blake
- MusicBleu DaVinci Claims He Discovered Eminem Before Dr. DreBleu DaVinci says that he discovered Eminem long before Dr. Dre signed him.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTina Lawson Recalls White Woman Asking Why She Let Beyoncé Marry A "Gangster Rapper"Ms. Tina detailed the interaction, saying she corrected the woman and let her know that Jay-Z is a businessman.By Erika Marie
- TVLudacris Lands "Luda Can't Cook" Special: "It's Going To Be Delicious"He may be a restaurant owner, but Luda admits that he's terrible in the kitchen.By Erika Marie
- Original Content3 New Artists You Should HearWe spotlight three artists we've just discovered.By Rose Lilah
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen Just Realized One Of The Most Interesting Facts About "Home Alone"Don't even pretend like you knew this.By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentThe Discovery Channel Playlist Ep. 2 & Our New Year's ResolutionWe're bringing back The Discovery Channel playlist as we approach the New Year.By Rose Lilah
- Entertainment"Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2 Will Explore Spock & Michael Burnham ConnectionThe Vulcan heritage comes full circle. By Karlton Jahmal