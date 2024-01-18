Kanye West's Dentist Shuts Down Rumors Of The Rapper Having His Teeth Removed

West simply got an incredibly expensive grill put over his teeth.

BYLavender Alexandria
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven

Earlier this week, an Instagram post made by Playboi Carti set off a firestorm of rumors online. The picture was a trio of texts between him and Kanye West that focuses on some new mouth jewelry West was sporting. He shared a picture of a shiny new grill which prominently displays a pair of fangs. Because very little explanation was given, fans jumped to all kinds of conclusions about the new look. One of which was that West had for some reason had all his teeth removed and replaced with the new grill. The rumor was tweeted by numerous high-profile fan accounts for the rapper but as of today, it's been debunked.

That news came directly from the dentist who worked on the expensive new piece. The fangs are reportedly made of titanium and West reportedly spent a staggering $850k on them. “Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process,” Dr. Thomas Connelly who worked on the new mouthpiece said in a statement. “His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic.” It's unclear what specifically led West to the new piece, but now fans know that it wasn't inserted in place of his teeth, simply over top of them.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

Kanye West Didn't Have His Teeth Removed

Kanye West fans are highly anticipating the rapper's new album, though it's unclear when they're going to get it. West announced a collaborative effort with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures back in December but it's yet to be released. An early version of the project was leaked online which may have something to do with its delay.

The album has gone through numerous release dates so far. Most recently it had both of its January release dates wiped and was pushed back to February 9th. What do you think of Kanye West's new $850k grill which includes fangs? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.