Kanye West's Dentist Shuts Down Rumors Of The Rapper Having His Teeth Removed

Earlier this week, an Instagram post made by Playboi Carti set off a firestorm of rumors online. The picture was a trio of texts between him and Kanye West that focuses on some new mouth jewelry West was sporting. He shared a picture of a shiny new grill which prominently displays a pair of fangs. Because very little explanation was given, fans jumped to all kinds of conclusions about the new look. One of which was that West had for some reason had all his teeth removed and replaced with the new grill. The rumor was tweeted by numerous high-profile fan accounts for the rapper but as of today, it's been debunked.

That news came directly from the dentist who worked on the expensive new piece. The fangs are reportedly made of titanium and West reportedly spent a staggering $850k on them. “Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process,” Dr. Thomas Connelly who worked on the new mouthpiece said in a statement. “His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic.” It's unclear what specifically led West to the new piece, but now fans know that it wasn't inserted in place of his teeth, simply over top of them.

Kanye West Didn't Have His Teeth Removed

Kanye West fans are highly anticipating the rapper's new album, though it's unclear when they're going to get it. West announced a collaborative effort with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures back in December but it's yet to be released. An early version of the project was leaked online which may have something to do with its delay.

The album has gone through numerous release dates so far. Most recently it had both of its January release dates wiped and was pushed back to February 9th. What do you think of Kanye West's new $850k grill which includes fangs? Let us know in the comment section below.

