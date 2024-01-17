Kanye West Flexes New Metal Teeth Inspired By James Bond Character Jaws

It's no secret that Kanye West enjoys trying out new looks on the regular. Recently, however, he really went the extra mile to emulate a fictional character with a set of metal teeth. The Chicago-born performer hopped on Instagram earlier today to share a photo of his shiny new smile, complete with two apparent fangs. The selfie arrived alongside a screenshot of a Google search for the character that inspired the look, Jaws. The assassin was played by Richard Kiel in the James Bond films The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

To complement the metal teeth, Ye rocked a string of pearls and what appeared to be a simple black t-shirt. Lately, when he hasn't been showing off his bold looks alongside his wife Bianca Censori, the hitmaker has been working on his new album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. Unfortunately, the project has seen various delays since it was first announced, most recently getting pushed back yet another month.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Release Pushed Back Again

Kanye West Shows Off His Assasin-Inspired Smile

Vultures is now expected to drop on February 9, 2024, according to iTunes. He's also filed a new trademark recently, pointing at even more exciting things in the near future. He filed one for the phrase "I MISS YOU WHEN I WAKE UP BEFORE YOU," inspired by his recent heartfelt birthday posts for Censori. In the trademark documents, Ye listed various goods and services that would be provided under the trademark, which mostly had to do with interior design or logo design.

Interestingly enough, however, he also listed "Cloud seeding," "Graphoanalysis," "exploration services in the field of the oil, gas and mining industries," and "biological cloning." Clearly, Ye has big plans. What do you think of Kanye West showing off his new set of metal teeth? What about him taking inspiration from the character Jaws from the James Bond films? Is he pulling them off, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Famous Parents

[Via]