Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Famous Parents

Despite all the recent discourse surrounding Hollywood nepo-babies, the public just can't seem to get enough of famous kids who look identical to their celebrity parents. Watching your favorite actor, rapper, or social media figure grow up and have kids of their own can be quite rewarding. This is especially true when the kids blossom into media figures in the footsteps of their parents, providing a display of generational talent. Here's a look at 7 kids who could pass for twins with their famous parents.

Read More: Fat Joe Doesn't Want His Kids To Be Rappers

Asahd Khaled

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) DJ Khaled and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DJ Khaled's first born son, Asahd, is a dead ringer for his superstar dad. The young heir to the "I'm The One" fortune was born in 2016, with a younger sister, Aalam born in 2020. Despite his young age, Asahd has his own Instagram page, which touts a massive following of over 1.5 million users. DJ Khaled honored his son by titling his eleventh studio album Father Of Asahd, with the pair gracing the album's cover art.

Maya Hawke

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman attend Room To Grow 25th Anniversary gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Maya Hawke is the child of two famous actors, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. The A-list couple first met when filming the 1997 film Gattaca together. Shortly after meeting and falling in love, the pair married, and eventually gave birth to Stranger Things star Maya Hawke. The 25-year-old actor has diversified her media career in recent years, branching out into modeling and singing, and working with a host of acclaimed filmmakers. Rumors have circulated for years that if Quentin Tarantino were to produce a third installment in the Uma Thurman-led Kill Bill film franchise, Maya Hawke would be his first and only choice to portray Thurman's on-screen daughter.

Saint West

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Kanye West, center, and his son, Saint West, got front row seats next to Golden State Warriors co-owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber as they watch the game against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian tends to keep her famous kids out of the spotlight when possible, though Saint West has proven to be a mini-Kanye in the making. The pair look alike and share the same distaste for boundary-pushing paparazzi. Kanye even rapped about his resemblance to his son in the 2016 track "No More Parties In LA." On the song, the rapper states "I be worried 'bout my daughter, I be worried bout Kim, but Saint is baby Ye, I ain't worried bout him."

Read More: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Come Together To Co-Parent Son Saint's Basketball Game

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer)

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe proves that her famous mom, Reese Witherspoon, has some of the strongest genes known to mankind. The 24-year-old Internet personality looks so much like a carbon copy of her mother that fans often having trouble discerning them in photos. The pair have a close relationship, often appearing alongside each other in interviews and red carpet events.

Scott Eastwood

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Actress/model Francesca Eastwood, director/actor/producer Clint Eastwood, and actor/model Scott Eastwood attend the screening of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Sully' at Directors Guild Of America on September 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

These days, Clint Eastwood is prominently recognized for directing and starring in films like Cry Macho, The Mule, and Gran Torino. However, in the early to mid-20th century, the filmmaker was celebrated for his roles as a tough-as-nails hero in numerous spaghetti Western movies. His son, Scott Eastwood, looks about as much like a young Clint as you could possibly imagine. Fans on Scott's Instagram often confuse his photos for throwback pics of his dad, due to the father and son combo sharing the exact same facial structure and smoldering scowl.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 01: Actors Jaden Smith (L) and Will Smith attend the "Suicide Squad" world premiere at The Beacon Theatre on August 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage)

Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith's famous kids have gone on to become certified stars in their own right in recent years. However, that won't stop the comparisons between the two singers and their celebrity parents. Fans have remarked throughout the years that Jaden Smith looks exactly like a young Fresh Prince, while Willow bares a striking resemblance to Jada. Many fans were dismayed to learn that Jaden wouldn't be taking the torch from his movie-star dad when the 2022 reboot of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was first announced.

O'Shea Jackson Jr.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Actor-rapper Ice Cube (L) and actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. in the audience during the 2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration Of Hollywood at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET)

There is perhaps no better example of a celebrity kid who looks exactly like their famous parent than O'Shea Jackson Jr. In addition to sharing a name with one another, O'Shea Jr. also shares a near-identical visage to his N.W.A. alumnus father, and even portrayed a young Ice Cube in the 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton. The pair have expressed in interviews and social media posts before that their resemblance is uncanny, allowing for one of the most perfect casting opportunities in film history.