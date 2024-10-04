Jay-Z Flexes A $3 Million Richard Mille Watch At Beyonce's Sir Davis Whiskey Event

Jay-Z's watch game is one-of-a-kind... No, literally.

At Beyoncé's Sir Davis whiskey launch in Paris, Jay-Z couldn't help but flex his cash status that much more than the other stars present. Baller Alert recently reported on the one-of-a-kind Richard Mille watch that he wore to the event, which is worth $3 million. It's an RM 66 Flying Tourbillion in red-orange sapphire, a model dedicated to rock and roll thanks to its depiction of a gold human skeleton hand forming the "horns" gesture. It's Hov's third commissioned piece from Richard Mille following his two custom RM models in blue and green sapphire, respectively. Neck and wrist don't lie...

As for those previous watches, Jay-Z rocked the Richard Mille 56-01 Tourbillon Green Sapphire and his Richard Mille 056, "The Blue Print." He's an avid timekeeper fanatic, a true luxury chronometry nerd, and whatever other fancy words you can come up with to describe an obsession with tiny wrist clocks. We cna't say we blame the New York legend. But he has other financial matters to attend to. Dame Dash's auction of his Reasonable Doubt shares continues to be a contentious battle within the Roc and with the city of New York.

Jay-Z's New Richard Mille

However, according to one Jaguar Wright, Jay-Z should one day sell these watches to cover settlement payments and legal fees. She's been very vocally advocating for the acknowledgement of his alleged crimes, making Diddy-associated claims against him and calling him out for his silence amid that scandal. While these are all just allegations at the end of the day, it doesn't deter other folks from wanting some form of address from the Roc Nation boss as for Sean Combs' various allegations and federal case.