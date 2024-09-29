Beyonce And JAY-Z Celebrate Whisky Launch With Elegant Paris Dinner

JAY-Z joined Beyonce in Paris to celebrate the launch of her new SirDavis American Whisky with a lavish dinner event. The Cowboy Carter singer shared a video recapping the event on her Instagram page on Saturday. She used the song, “Laisse-moi respirer,” by The Vrooming Crew & Dolores to score the clip. There were several notable faces among the attendees including Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey, and more.
Beyonce named the whisky after her paternal great-grandfather Davis Hogue. In a statement from last month, she explained of the venture: “I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling. When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy."
Beyonce Attends SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party
“In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category. You can taste it better than I could ever tell you — welcome, SirDavis," she continued. Check out her latest post about the brand below.
Beyonce & JAY-Z Celebrate In Paris
JAY-Z has been making headlines in recent weeks for his choice of Kendrick Lamar as the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The decision has been proving to be controversial, considering the game will take place in New Orleans, the hometown of Lil Wayne. Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce and JAY-Z on HotNewHipHop.
