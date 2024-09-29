Beyonce And JAY-Z Celebrate Whisky Launch With Elegant Paris Dinner

Beyonce's new whisky brand is here.

JAY-Z joined Beyonce in Paris to celebrate the launch of her new SirDavis American Whisky with a lavish dinner event. The Cowboy Carter singer shared a video recapping the event on her Instagram page on Saturday. She used the song, “Laisse-moi respirer,” by The Vrooming Crew & Dolores to score the clip. There were several notable faces among the attendees including Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey, and more.

Beyonce named the whisky after her paternal great-grandfather Davis Hogue. In a statement from last month, she explained of the venture: “I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling. When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy."

Beyonce Attends SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 23: (Exclusive Coverage) (Editorial Use Only) Alton Mason, Beyoncé, Lori Harvey and Jay-Z attend the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

“In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category. You can taste it better than I could ever tell you — welcome, SirDavis," she continued. Check out her latest post about the brand below.

Beyonce & JAY-Z Celebrate In Paris