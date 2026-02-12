It's been an exciting and joyous time for the Fayetteville community and surrounding areas over this last week. J. Cole's new album, The Fall-Off, finally arrived last Friday (Feb. 6) and it was a great tribute to his hometown in North Carolina.

He's also been treating his local fans well through wholesome interactions and by visiting college campuses. But while the state is peaceful and jubilant, some potential violence could affect this serenity. Another Fayetteville rapper by the name of 910 Space wants to square up with the hometown hero.

He's demanding that J. Cole needs to live up to the alleged smoke he asked for on The Fall-Off. In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop, 910 Space points to the track "Poor Thang."

Space believes these bars were Cole responding to a diss track that he dropped in 2024 called "Light Skin Jermaine." They are: "This dude back home been talkin’ slick, and I done heard him / You get your name goin’, these dudes like that gon’ throw they dirt on."

J. Cole also raps, "Don’t pull out no pistol, run me my fade / Come get your issue, no one gets sprayed / Win or you lose, live to fight another day."

In the chat with the website, Space explains that their relationship started out strong as he claims to have helped advance Cole's music career. The MC says it all began in 2005 as he was able to give him studio time through his own connections.

Those studio sessions led to J. Cole meeting his future manager which in turn got him his Roc Nation deal, Space says.

910 Space's Beef With J. Cole

Space goes on to explain that he would help, no payments or any other form of compensation needed. For example, after signing his big contract, Cole needed help with getting around the Fayetteville clubs.

Being a big brother-like figure, Space did just that. "Cole didn’t know the city because he been off in college for so long. So, he needed me for that. I’m just a dude helping out a brother from my city," he said.

But things eventually took a turn for the worst after Space reached out to Cole for help with his own career. The latter did so by offering him a position with his label, Dreamville, but Space declined. His reasoning? "I could never let you be my boss because of the things you asked me to do for you in certain situations."

However, despite Cole extending a helping hand, he then became unreachable, according to Space. After trying to confront him multiple times, things boiled over after a Dollar and a Dream Tour stop.

He claims that Cole promised to speak with him afterwards but dipped right after the show's conclusion. "This n**** did this show and left and didn’t say sh*t to me. I ain’t see the n****. That’s how we got to where I’m dissing you."

Space says he's got a documentary coming soon where it will address all of his claims. "I got footage of everything. The documentary will show it. Anybody try to contest anything I’m saying, the documentary will show."

For now, it seems he's going to let Fayetteville celebrate The Fall-Off and Cole. "Let Fayetteville have this moment. They need to be peaceful. Let the city be happy and let the city embrace this moment."

But sooner rather than later, it's on. However, he remained firm in the chat that he doesn't want anything to do with guns. "I don’t know nothing about no stuff with no guns, man. All I know is the fade."