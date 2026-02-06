Poor Thang - Song by J. Cole

The Fall-Off is finally here, and J. Cole is not messing around on this new album. Overall, we have heard nothing but bangers so far. Of course, "Poor Thang" is just the fifth song on the album, but there is no denying that Cole is rapping with intensity on this album. Every song has beautiful and intricate production, which keeps you coming back for more. Meanwhile, the rapping is some of Cole's best, and there is no denying that there will be plenty of bars to go back and analyze. Cole has delivered what could be the final album of his career, and the fans are certainly intrigued.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from Poor Thang
Poor thang, young pup's playin' war games
He wanted love, but he only made more pain
