NBA YoungBoy Receives Key To Atlanta In The Middle Of His Show

NBA YoungBoy keeps winning in 2025. The Louisiana native is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the genre right now. As a result, the soon-to-be 26-year-old is receiving an incredible honor from the city of Atlanta for his influence on rap. Per DJ Akademiks, YB was gifted the key to the city during the middle of his tour stop at State Farm Arena.

According to Soap Central, State Representative Ingo Willis, Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington, and Fulton County Probate Judge Kenya Johnson administered the key to YB onstage.

The Atlanta officials also awarded him for his anti-gun violence initiatives in schools and community philanthropy. In the clip, his fans were extremely excited for him, with NBA YoungBoy thanking Willis, Arrington, and Johnson for recognizing his commitment to community service.

Folks in Akademiks' comment section were both congratulatory and puzzled by this. "N**** been setting the record straight since he been free," one fan writes. Contrastingly, another adds, "This don’t make no sense. Much respect and congrats to him. He’s performing songs that shout guns and violence.. But the cities leaders are honoring him to help lower gun violence."

Some of the confusion seems to also stem from someone outside of the city receiving the key.

NBA YoungBoy Tour

There are a lot of rappers from the storied area to have not earned this accomplishment. Artists like Quavo, Gucci Mane, T.I., and Outkast, for example, immediately come to mind.

But outside of YB, only Ludacris has been graced with the key to the ATL. He got it in 2004 thanks to his namesake foundation. It promoted education, leadership, and healthy living to inner city youth. Moreover, he sent in generous donations to Atlanta hospitals.

While you can certainly share your opinions on the matter, you have to salute YB for this prestigious accolade. Outside of tons of excited fans rushing to his car in Orlando a few days ago, this has to be the highlight of his tour so far.

Sadly, it's mostly been mired by constant acts of violence, with fans scrapping with one another and with hospitality staff. Even YB has been a target. A heckler at his Columbia, South Carolina tour stop threw an object at him, which didn't make the artist too happy as you could imagine.

"Throw one more thing up here, I'ma whoop your a-s boy," he said.