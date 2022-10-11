English pop star Rex Orange County is due back in court in early 2023 after receiving six sexual assault charges, according to a new report from The Sun.

The 24-year-old, born Alexander O’Connor, has been accused of carrying out a series of assaults against a young woman, said to be above the age of 16, in London’s West End on June 1st of this year.

Rex Orange County attends the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

It’s been reported that ROC allegedly went on to take advantage of the same woman in a taxi, and the next day, three more times at his private home in Notting Hill.

Despite the charges, O’Connor and his legal team continue to deny them, stating, “Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

“He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings,” they added. The “Pluto Projector” singer was unconditionally bailed out of jail ahead of the three-day trial, set to take place on January 3rd.

Rex found himself rising to mainstream fame after an appearance on Tyler, The Creator’s Grammy-nominated Flower Boy album, lending his talents to the track “Boredom.”

Throughout his own career, the English singer has shared three studio albums as well as a live album, and he was educated at the BRIT School, where the likes of Adele, Amy Winehouse, Leona Lewis, and Tom Holland all got their start.

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Rex Orange County’s upcoming sexual assault trial.

