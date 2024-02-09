Jam Master Jay Trial Judge Denies Defense's Motion For Mistrial

The trial for the murder of Jam Master Jay over 20 years ago is ramping up at a steady pace, with witness testimonies, questioning, and more evidence. However, according to the Associated Press, it seems like it overcame its first major speed bump recently, as the defense motioned for a mistrial and alleged that the prosecution exhibited misconduct. Moreover, these accusations relate to prosecutors' questioning of a witness, which defense attorneys believe planted "a seed of prejudice" in the proceeding. As the court discussed this on Thursday (February 8), the judge realized that, regardless, they could still stay on track.

Furthermore, Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall denied the defense's motion for mistrial in New York on Thursday. While she chastised the prosecution for their lines of questioning, she let the trial go on as planned and believe it won't affect the outcome of the case. What's more is that Hall even told the jury to ignore prosecutors' questions and focus solely on the main point at hand: the murder of Jam Master Jay. Previously, she ruled that lyrics will not be admissible as evidence in this trial, Many saw as a solid victory no matter the verdict, given the controversy surrounding this practice.

Jam Master Jay In 2001

Jam Master Jay of Run DMC performs on stage at the Respect Festival, Finsbury Park, London, United Kingdom, 2001. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington are accused of carrying out the crime back in 2002. Washington's ex-girlfriend Daynia McDonald testified on Thursday, adding to other emotional testimonies in the Jam Master Jay trial. She stated that Washington "basically said yes" when asked whether he was involved in the crime, and this is when the prosecution's questioning got them in hot water. "Did he say he killed Jam Master Jay? Did he say that people get what they deserve?" they reportedly asked, which prompted the defense to claim misconduct. Nevertheless, McDonald endorsed both sentiments, and while the jury was out of the courtroom, Judge Hall reprimanded the prosecutors.

When the jury returned, she allowed for them to ask McDonald whether Washington "said anything else about [the] murder," and she responded with "He just said that he killed him." For what it's worth, prosecutors claimed that witnesses would like out of fear of retaliation. So far at press time, nothing emerged to suggest that there were inconsistencies or faults in these testimonies. For more news and the latest updates on the Jam Master Jay trial, stay up to date on HNHH.

