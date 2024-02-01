Jam Master Jay Murder Witness Tearfully Recalls Shooting

Over two decades after Run DMC icon Jam Master Jay's murder, trials for two of his accused killers, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington, have begun. Allegedly, the men broke into a recording studio he was working at in October of 2002 and shot the performer. They're accused of carrying out the murder in response to a drug deal gone wrong. Today, a key witness who claims to have been present for the murder took the stand.

Uriel "Tony" Rincon reportedly worked closely with Jam Master Jay ahead of his death. Rincon recalled the tragic scene on the stand, getting emotional while explaining why it took him so long to come forward. According to him, he was in fear for his mother's safety due to what he allegedly witnessed. “[Jordan] walked directly to Jay and gave a potential handshake, a half a handshake…That’s when I hear a couple of shots. I dropped my phone looked at him [Jordan] at the same time I see Jay fall," he began. “As I see Jay falling, I see Jordan shrug Jay off him.”

Uriel "Tony" Rincon Says He Was "Scared" For His Mother

“I did not tell [authorities] who shot him because I was scared. I was surprised at what I saw and what happened," he added. Rincon went on to claim that Jordan approached him at Jam Master Jay's funeral, which he attended with his mother. “I was walking back to the car with my mom when Little D [Jordan] came up to me with a couple of friends and asked if I saw who did it…I said no. I felt uncomfortable that he was probing to see if I did… I was scared and not trusting of the situation.”

