Jam Master Jay's Alleged Murderers Trials Will Begin This Month

Two of the men will be in court starting January 29.

Jam Master Jay Playing With Run DMC Finsbury Park (Respect Festival) London 2001

It's been more than 20 years since Run DMC member Jam Master Jay was murdered in a New York recording studio. He was allegedly shot by two men who broke into his studio in October of 2002. It took quite a long time for any attempt at justice for the DJ through the legal system. Back in 2020, two men were indicted with the murder and accusations emerged of the whole affair being a drug deal gone wrong. In May of last year a third man was hit with charges for allegedly participating in the murder.

Now more than 21 years later we know when the first trials will get underway for those accused of playing a role in Jay's murder. Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were the first two men arrested and their trials are due to begin soon. According to TMZ, they're currently in the jury selection phase with opening statements impending on January 29. The third man who was charged, Jay Bryant, isn't expected to begin his trial until 2025. The first two both pleaded not guilty and a statement from Bryant's lawyer indicates he will also do the same. “Securing an indictment in a secret grand jury, applying an extremely low burden of proof, is one thing. Proving it at trial is another matter," the statement reads.

Jam Master Jay Murder Trials Starting This Month

American musician and DJ Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell (1965 - 2002), of the American hip hop group Run-D.M.C, performs on stage during the 1985 Fresh Fest at the Providence Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island in August 1985. (Photo by John Nordell/Getty Images)

Because of some of the more unique elements of the trial the prosecution is requesting a dual jury. It's a rare move that they hope will help make the trial of all three men go by as smoothly as possible. They already filed a motion to get a dual jury. At this time it's unclear if that's how the trial is moving forward.

What do you think of the trial of Jam Master Jay's murderers starting later this month? Do you think the men will be convicted more than 20 years after the murder originally took place? Let us know in the comment section below.

