Jam Master Jay's Murder Trial Enters Jury Selection Phase

The trial for Run DMC member Jam Master Jay's murder is finally getting underway more than 20 years after it happened. Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were first indicted for the murder back in 2020. Jay Bryant was also charged for his murder last year, though his trial isn't due to start until much mater. With opening statements due to begin next week, an important part of the process for the upcoming trial got underway earlier today. Jury selection for the case began as the prosecution and defense will slim down a pool of jurors to those who will decide the fate of Jordan and Washington.

Prosecutors allege that the murder happened as a result of a disagreement over a drug deal. They claim that the three men in question entered Jay's studio in New York. Once there they claim Jordan fatally shot him in the head from close range. Opening statements in the trial of Jordan and Washington are scheduled to begin on January 29. Both pleaded not guilty in order to take their chances at trial. Bryant, the third man accused, is being tried separately after his lawyer claims he can prove his innocence. He also claims that the other two defendants would turn on him if all three were tried together.

Jury Selection Begins For Jam Master Jay's Murder Trial

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Darryl McDaniels and Joseph 'Run' Simmons of the Hip Hop group "Run DMC" are seen at a photoshoot for Adidas in front of a Jam Master Jay mural by Kenya D. Lawton in Hollis Avenue, Queens. on October 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

For the trial of the first two men accused they're looking for a unique jury approach. The prosecution requested the rare move of a split jury made up of two entirely separate groups. What do you think of the long-awaited murder trial of Jam Master Jay's alleged killers getting under way soon? Do you think they'll be found guilty of his murder? Let us know in the comment section below.

