Jam Master Jay Murder Trial: Prosecutors Claims Witnesses Will Lie For Fear Of Retaliation

The claim came in late Monday night after the first day of the trial.

Jam Master Jay Playing With Run DMC Finsbury Park (Respect Festival) London 2001

Run DMC member Jam Master Jay was tragically murdered in 2002 while in a New York recording studio. Though it's taken decades, the men who are accused of the murder are now finally on trial. After jury selection got underway earlier this month the trial itself officially began at the start of this week. It's already getting attention online as the judge ruled that lyrics were inadmissible as evidence in the trial and cited Future in his decision. But now just a few days into the trial proceedings there's already new drama.

According to HipHopDX, late Monday night the prosecution filed a notice to the court. In the notice, they claimed that some of the witnesses in the trial were scared to testify and would even lie under oath to avoid retaliation. It's unclear exactly how the judge will handle the notice and what adjustments may be made to the trial to accommodate it. This current trial is just for two of the three men accused of participating in the murder. Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were indicted and arrested in 2020. A third man, Jay Bryant was arrested last year and his trial is expected to get underway in 2025.

Witnesses In The Jam Master Jay Trial Scared Of Retaliation

All three of those accused of Jay's murder have pleaded not guilty. The prosecution alleges that the three entered his recording studio in New York where the fatal shooting took place. Their telling of events identified Karl Jordan as the man responsible for actually pulling the trigger. Additionally, they claim he fired two shots from close range which ultimately resulted in the MCs untimely death.

Why it took so long for a case against the men to be brought forward isn't clear. What do you think of the prosecution's claims that witnesses in the Jam Master Jay trial would lie under oath for fear of retaliation? Let us know in the comment section below.

