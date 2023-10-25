Jam Master Jay’s Murder Trial Could Have Two Separate Juries

Justice has been a long time coming for rap legend Jam Master Jay. The Run-DMC member was tragically murdered in a New York recording studio all the way back in 2002. Now, prosecution of his alleged killers is finally being pursued. The three defendants Karl Jordan Jr, Ronald Washington, and Jay Bryant are all set to go on trial for the murder. It's unclear at the time who was responsible for the actual shooting. But prosecutors hope that witness testimony will help clarify the events.

Earlier this month, the judge approved a motion filed by Bryant to be tried separately from the other two defendants. Subsequently, according to AllHipHop, the prosecution is making a strange request that could complicate things. Consequently, they're calling for a joint trial with all the defendants and two separate juries.

Jam Master Jay's Alleged Killers Facing Prosecution

The move would help potentially streamline examination of the dozens of witnesses who are expected to be called. People attesting to the events on the night of the murder will be called. As will those speaking on comments made by the defendants afterward. It's all in an attempt to gain clarity on the entire scope of the events.

One of the biggest points of contention in the trial is Bryant's involvement in the actual killing. There are reportedly witnesses who will testify that he confessed to them after the fact that he was the trigger man. But eye-witness reports from inside the studio claim that it was his two accomplices who actually did the killing. What do you think of the prosecution asking for two juries in the trial of Jam Master Jay's alleged killers? Let us know in the comment section below.

