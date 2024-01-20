Cardi B Accuses Tasha K Of Hiding Assets To Avoid Collection Efforts

For those who don't know, gossip blogger Tasha K owes Cardi B a sizeable chunk of change, $4 million to be exact. The femcee sued her for defamation back in 2019, accusing her of spearheading a “malicious campaign” against her online. Ultimately, Cardi B won, but Tasha K hasn't been able to pay up.

She filed for bankruptcy in May, and only a few months later, it looked like the tension between them had come to a halt. Tasha K reportedly reached out to the "Bongos" performer after she shared a concerning post on social media, which seemingly caused Cardi to reexamine their beef. It doesn't appear to have lasted, however, based on new legal documents obtained by Radar Online.

Read More: Cardi B & Rubi Rose's OnlyFans Content Has Fredo Bang Calling Them Out

Cardi B Won't Back Down

US rapper and songwriter Cardi B (C) appears at Queens County Criminal Court in New York on September 15, 2022. - Cardi B is appearing in court for a hearing regarding charges of assaulting two strippers. (Photo by Dennis A. Clark / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DENNIS A. CLARK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the docs, Cardi's team is trying to get Patricia Haynes to comply with subpoenas against her, which they accuse her of trying to avoid. They suspect that she has information about offshore accounts allegedly held by Tasha K and her husband. They accuse Tasha K of failing to disclose these in her aforementioned bankruptcy filing, which is a federal offense.

These are similar accusations to those recently made by Kevin Hart. In December of last year, the comedian alleged that Tasha K tried to extort him out of $250K. He later added an amendment to his original lawsuit, accusing her of dodging "financial liabilities." He alleges that she did so with "shell entities" owned by her husband. What do you think of Cardi B accusing Tasha K of hiding assets amid their legal battle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Offset Accused By Dancer Of Sleeping With Winnie Harlow After Getting A Hall Pass From Cardi B

[Via]