B. Simone: From Social Media Sensation To Comedy Queen

In the struggle to become famous, it’s easy to lose sight of the goal. That will never be a problem for B. Simone, the internet’s favorite all-rounder. She’s got her hands in many industry baskets, ensuring financial stability above all. Today, B. Simone is a singer, rapper, comedian, blogger, cosmetologist, influencer, entrepreneur, businesswoman, and more.

As a multi-talented artist, her growth solely depends on her incredible charisma. Standing out on stage and on screen, B. Simone is a frequent recipient of viral moments. Sure, she’s garnered some controversies along the way and received backlash for some of her comments, but it’s not much compared to her lovable, energetic demeanor.

B. Simone’s Rise To Fame

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 21: Actor B. Simone poses with her new lipgloss at JBW launch for #BeautyInDiamonds at Dream Hotel on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Before becoming an internet sensation, B. Simone was always working. She was a waitress and also styled hair part-time, a skill she picked up when she was six. As a teenager, she joined a girl group in the hope of one day becoming a successful performer. Her first venture into the entertainment industry was at 16 when she began to upload music onto MySpace. She experienced a career breakthrough when she began to make people laugh on social media. However, B. Simone’s hilarious antics took off by chance. She was simply narrating her experiences online when she gained a larger following for her natural humor. Since then, it’s been up for the star.

Growing Success

In 2012, the entertainer had her first glimpse of the limelight when she appeared on the BET series The Search. Later, 2017 saw her releasing her debut album, Stack Now Cry Later. However, the same year, B. Simone got a considerable career boost after appearing on the popular comedy show Wild ‘N Out. She used the platform wisely, taking moments to show off her versatility. It was there that she showed her ability to sing, rap, and also create funny catchphrases, holding her own against entertainers like Nick Cannon, D.C. Young Fly, Jess Hilarious, and more.

In 2020, she achieved one of her most significant career highs opening for Martin Lawrence on tour. Performing as part of the Lit AF Comedy Tour was an avenue to express her comedic side on a stage to tens of thousands. Unfortunately, the pandemic cut many dates short, but she still earned much praise for her work. Speaking with Flaunt Mag, she shared that the experience, although nerve-wracking, was equally thrilling.

“I was so nervous, but it was the best experience ever. I’m the only female, the only millennial, it was so dope,” she said. “The crowd showed so much love, Martin showed so much love. Crazy to even think Martin Lawrence even knows my name.” However, Lawrence isn’t the only legend showing B. Simone love. Jamie Foxx, a huge inspiration to her, is also a fan of her work.

The Many Sides Of B. Simone

It’s no secret that B. Simone is every woman. She has numerous ventures and has shown no signs of cutting back on business ventures. B. Simone launched her own reality show with her friend Pretty Vee, titled You Are My Boyfriend. The self-proclaimed “manifest Queen” also launched the beauty and merchandise stores B.Simone Beauty and B. Inspired.

In 2022, the comedian, actress, and entrepreneur started the Know For Sure podcast. Along with her best friend Megan Brooks, B. Simone shares the many experiences that have shaped their adult lives. With the world ahead of her, there’s absolutely no telling what field she will venture into next.

As a Jill of All Trades, B. Simone fondly refers to herself as the “female Jamie Foxx.” Indeed, she’s following in the superstar’s footsteps on her road to becoming a bonafide star. While there have been some hiccups along the way, B. Simone has remained perseverant. She demands to be respected in all her endeavors, and it’s kind of hard not to salute her incredible drive.

