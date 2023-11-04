Soulja Boy Tells J. Cole Not To “Speak On” Him

During his recent appearance on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place podcast, J. Cole opened up about some of the music he's been a fan of in the past. During his explanation, J. Cole mentioned Soulja Boy, claiming that he wasn't initially a fan. He went on to say that he later learned to appreciate his contributions to the genre.

"I was like 'bruh, you a hater,'" he recalled thinking to himself. "You know you like this sh*t, actually... What you'd be better off doing is you need to look at a Soulja Boy or you need to look at a such and such, whoever was out at that time... You'd be better off realizing that these dudes is talented, and they understand something that you don't understand," he then explained.

Soulja Boy's Confusing Response To J. Cole

Soulja Boy has now taken to Twitter to respond to J. Cole, and seems to have been offended by his comments. "Aye bruh don’t speak on me @JColeNC," he wrote earlier today. "I’m not lil pump, drake, or none of these rapper n****z. On God." It's unclear if Soulja Boy misinterpreted what J. Cole said, didn't watch the full clip, or just doesn't want to be mentioned at all. Fans are understandably confused by his response, as J. Cole's comments seemed to be respectful, and even complimentary.

This isn't the first time Soulja Boy's taken offense to someone speaking on him, however. Last month, he popped off on Chinese Kitty after the rapper claimed that she was "forced" to listen to his music because her son is a fan. "Why the f*ck is you on your Instagram Story talkin' bout you being forced to listen to 'Crank That?' Ain't nobody gotta force you to listen to sh*t," he said during an Instagram Live. "You got me f*cked up." What do you think of Soulja Boy's response to J. Cole? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

