Benny The Butcher Praises Hit-Boy In Responses To His Haters

Some fans dared to question the producer's talents, which made Benny reflect on the weight behind his album title: "Everybody Can't Go."

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Benny The Butcher has never been shy from responding to haters online, even when they're his own fanbase criticizing his work. However, in his latest barrage of Twitter replies on Thursday (January 18), he decided to target people disrespecting Hit-Boy's name, who is one of the most essential producers in his entire catalog. The two brought us the 2020 album Burden of Proof and other collab tracks, and Hit -– along with The Alchemist -– will produce the Black Soprano Family boss' next project, Everybody Can't Go. As such, there is no way that he will tolerate attacks on the beatmaker's talents, or take them seriously.

"It’s gonna be a whole lotta this 1/26 lol That’s why EVERYBODY CANT GO is the perfect title,” Benny The Butcher wrote. Specifically, he included a screenshot of one fan who said an unnamed song would be disappointing based on a snippet because Hit-Boy produced it. When someone else pointed out that it's The Alchemist (and the critic changed his mind), the other commenter asked why a song's producer's name determines whether it's good or not if you already have an opinion on the beat “That’s the reason I call these fools nerds and say they’re opinions ain’t worth dog s**t."

Benny The Butcher Defends Hit-Boy

Furthermore, another fan asked the Griselda affiliate to not work with Hit-Boy's beats and instead focus on his grimy sound. "This is where you wrong…" Benny The Butcher clapped back. "Real Benny fans wanna hear [fire] music…boom bap fans wanna hear wat u described…BURDEN OF PROOF…I kno cuz I’m Benny the butcher." It seems like the fan was particularly heated that day, because they kept responding to these remarks from the rapper. "Nah Benny this ain’t it your fans opinions matter unless you wanna end up like the rest of these mainstream losers. Majority of your fans became fans when you dropped Plugs I Met. We wanna hear that s**t."

More Benny Tweets

"No they didn’t…" he retorted. "stop makin up stuff to fit your narrative… like it or not BOP with HIT did more for my career than anything solo I dropped before it gang… I kno cuz I’m Benny himself and look at the numbers & responses everyday. Stop mistaking your opinion for everyone else’s gang." For more news and the latest updates on Benny The Butcher and Hit-Boy, check back in with HNHH.

