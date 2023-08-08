Swae Lee & iLoveMakonnen Go Back & Forth After Call-Out

iLoveMakonnen recently ruffled some feathers in the rap game by exposing artists in his DMs after collaborating with NBA YoungBoy. Moreover, he called out Swae Lee, Metro Boomin, and Post Malone for leaving him in the dust until this collab came around. In our original coverage of this post, we mentioned that the Rae Sremmurd member in particular left some comments under his indignant screenshots. However, shortly after, the “Tuesday” MC and singer responded to these with some additional thoughts and concessions. While it doesn’t seem like there’s any real beef here, the alleged ghosting just left hard feelings in its wake.

“Bro I was saying that to you goofy not for any reason besides spreading love,” Swae Lee told iLoveMakonnen. “I’m good in the game. I knew you when you was throwing up on shrooms bro relax tf. I saw you on the TL heard the new jam and privately told you it was hard don’t be that guy. That’s funny though bro fr.” Then, Makonnen responded: “yes it was a beautiful garment and u stay booked busy and werkin it’s no denying. U have nice day, post the link if u like the album rollout. U should’ve been on outside but u was ignoring a n***a.”

Read More: Who Is ILoveMakonnen? All About The “Tuesday” Hitmaker

iLoveMakonnen Responds To Swae Lee

“We can chop it up anytime you see me though,” Swae Lee wrote in another comment. “I don’t do the public drama s**t stay up.” “Well chop it up.” iLoveMakonnen replied. “It’s love it’s just a conversation. Dont be mad that the only way I get support is if some drama going on. U know the music fire, and u know everybody been tryna deny it. It ain’t no beef. U stay up too.”

Meanwhile, this unfortunately isn’t the first time that something similar has happened to Makonnen. Recently, he explained how his relationship with Drake soured over time. Even though it’s normal for connections to diminish over time in any relationship, it also doesn’t warrant complete ignorance or indignation. Hopefully they can make things up with a collaboration, or more importantly, some quality time as individuals. For more news and the latest updates on iLoveMakonnen and Swae Lee, log back into HNHH.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Calls On NBA Youngboy For New Project “Summer ’22”