NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Responds To Li Rye's Utah Visit

In recent days, Li Rye has been boasting about the fact that he's in Utah, home of none other than NBA YoungBoy. The Alabama native posted a photo of himself on Instagram yesterday swimming in cash, tagging his location in Salt Lake City. He also shared various posts on his IG Story, complaining about the cold weather in Utah. It's unclear why exactly Li Rye decided to travel all the way there, but of course, social media users have some ideas.

NBA YoungBoy moved to Utah, where he's currently on house arrest, in 2021. He's since established "Gravedigger Mountain," which he's openly showed off on social media. Some commenters speculate that Li Rye stopped by the state to pay YB a visit, as the two of them have had their fair share of differences in the past couple of months. Their feud was ignited when YoungBoy referred to Li Rye as a "rookie." Rye later announced plans to "take a trip to Utah," which some users saw as a dig at YB.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy "Loves" Joe Budden, Claims Beef Was Just "Entertainment"

Li Rye Takes A Trip To Utah Amid NBA YoungBoy Beef

It looks like he was serious about his trip to Utah, and YB has now come through with an apparent response. He took to Instagram recently, sharing a message which is rumored to be for Li Rye. "And boy you scared to go home stop!!" he wrote in an Instagram Story with a plain black background. "Stop playing mind games with these d*cked out people yk whatup." His post was accompanied by an ogre emoji, containing another cryptic message.

"We still praying to the floor ain't nothing change," he added. What do you think of Li Rye's recent trip to Utah? What about NBA YoungBoy's apparent response to him being there? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Calls Out NBA YoungBoy For Naming His House, "Gravedigger Mountain"

[Via]