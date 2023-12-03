NBA YoungBoy Teases New Music On His Cat's IG Account

Earlier this week, NBA YoungBoy took to social media to preview some upcoming music. He unveiled a snippet of a previously unheard track, providing listeners with a taste of what's to come. Instead of using his own page to tease the song, however, he used his cat Neon's account. He has a rocky relationship with the platform, coming and going periodically. For now, his personal page is deactivated, which might explain why fans heard the snippet from his furry friend.

"My daddy in this b*tch," he captioned the menacing bars on Neon's behalf. So far, most listeners are digging the passionate track, but have yet to hear an official release date. He requested for the terms of his house arrest to be relaxed earlier this week so that he can start working in outside recording studios, however. This suggests that he could have plans for a new project in the works.

NBA YoungBoy Shares New Snippet

While fans are glad that they might be hearing some new music shortly, his request also cited his "deteriorating" mental health, sparking some concern. “Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, loss of weight, and sleep. Mr. Gaulden [NBA YoungBoy] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation,” his lawyers explained.

They also argued that his "limited ability to produce quality recordings" has impacted his sales. According to them, the 24-year-old has already "exhausted all his options for recording in his home with a very limited production crew.” How do you think the song sounds so far? Are you looking forward to hearing the full track? What about him previewing it using his cat's Instagram account? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

