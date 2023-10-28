Max B’s Manager Reveals How His Sentence Was Reduced By 55 Years

During a recent interview with Faded & Fit, Max B's manager Ty Black opened up about the performer's prison sentence. In 2009, he was sentenced to 75 years behind bars. In 2016, he took a 20-year plea deal for aggravated manslaughter. Black spoke on the 55-year reduction, and sticking by Max B's side throughout his prison stay.

According to Black, he decided to stick out the rapper's incarceration because of their close friendship. "That's my brother," he explained. "Why wouldn't you?" He further described how when Max B wasn't in jail, he "took care" of him. He adds that it wasn't only a matter of the NYC rapper's career for him, as the two of them were friends long before his success. "I didn't care about the music at that time," he says. "Gotta make sure he good, cause at the end of the day that's my man. Cause Max took care of me when he was out, he put me in position."

Read More: Max B Flirts With Ice Spice: “She Looking Real Good”

Ty Black Opens Up About Max B's Prison Stay

According to Black, Max B's sentence was reduced due to "ineffective [assistance] of counsel," suggesting that his legal representation failed to meet minimum standards of competence. Though it remains unclear exactly when he'll be released, earlier this year he claimed it would be soon.

He gave fans an update in May, revealing that he was nearing the end of his sentence. “Y’all know what it is. Shout out to the boy," he said in a clip. "The birthday boy just checking in. You already know. Man, I’m feeling good... It’s almost over. Two more joints, n***a, I’m sliding out. Max Bigavell. 45, I feel good, look good. I taste good, I smell good, n***a.” What do you think of Max B's manager speaking on his prison stay? How about his sentence getting reduced by 55 years? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Max B Says His Prison Sentence Is “Almost Over”

[Via]