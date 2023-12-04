Cardi B Thinks Target Shoppers Should Only Dress Like This

Do you need to go holiday shopping soon, but have no idea what you want to wear for it... for whatever reason? Well, in that highly niche case, Cardi B has you covered, because she thinks there's only one way to dress when going to Target. Moreover, she recently posted a picture of her outfit for her quick trip on her social media accounts, and it's a doozy. The rapper and newly debuted Balenciaga runway model captioned the post with "Only way to go to Target." Here's the breakdown: black strap heels, white socks, grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt, and a full face of makeup with a tight-knit ponytail.

Of course, based on that description alone, Cardi B might still be trying a little too hard to impress as she strolls her cart around the department store. While the sweats and socks are a must, the heels and makeup combo make this come off much less casual than she probably intended. Still, we can't blame the Bronx MC, because her style sensibilities can make even the most grounded of fits pop colorfully. Even though she sometimes gets hate for her looks, she always fires back with just as much force.

Cardi B Shows Off Her Target Shopping Fit

Furthermore, we'd guess that the 31-year-old probably has to catch up on some Christmas shopping ahead of it entering full swing. Not only that, but we assume she's going to ball out for it, especially considering how she has to make up for her sleeping through Thanksgiving. Cardi B went to her mother-in-law's house for the holiday, but fell victim to the slumber after what she expressed was a very tiring week. Thankfully, when she woke up, there were plenty of leftovers there for her to indulge in, and we all know how amazing those can be after a knockout.

Meanwhile, we're sure that the "Get Up 10" hitmaker will continue to stun folks with her amazing fits. But you don't always need to pop off like that, especially at Target. Just make sure you don't sleep through Christmas, Bardi! For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B, check back in with HNHH.

