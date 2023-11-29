Cardi B Listens To Lady Gaga While Sporting A Stunning Red Dress In New Behind-The-Scenes Clip

Earlier this week, Cardi B's vodka-infused whipped cream company Whipshots announced a special holiday flavor. "This season, step into a Whipshots Wonderland and give the gift of Cardi. Our newest seasonal flavor PEPPERMINT is available for purchase online, and we’re feeling festive AF," they captioned the announcement. The post itself featured a picture of Cardi herself in an elegant winter wonderland donning an elaborate red dress.

Overnight, Cardi B saw fit to share some behind-the-scenes videos from the photo shoot. In the first one, she's executing some stunning poses while listening to Lady Gaga's 2008 classic "Beautiful, Dirty, Rich." In a contrasting video meant to show off her "two moods" she sings along to a Lil Boosie's "Set It Off" while posing for even more photos. "My two moods …I look like a Holiday limited edition doll," she captioned the two videos. Check out both videos she posted below.

Cardi B Looks Dazzling In New Videos

Last month, Cardi B previewed some new music on Instagram live. Fans have been highly anticipating her new album for a long time. Her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy dropped all the way back in 2018. Despite years of teasing, the project still doesn't have many official details like a name or release date. Earlier this year Cardi revealed to fans that they shouldn't be expecting a new project in 2023.

The preview of new music came just a few weeks after her husband Offset dropped a new album. She appears on the project for a pair of collaborations including the single "JEALOUSY" and the album cut "FREAKY." Earlier this year Cardi also teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a second time. The pair followed up their smash hit "WAP" from 2020 with a new song called "Bongos." The track debuted in the top 20 of the Hot 100 and is still sticking around on the chart. What do you think of Cardi B's new behind-the-scenes videos? Let us know in the comment section below.

