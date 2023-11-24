Cardi B Reveals That She Slept Through Thanksgiving

Cardi B recently went live on Instagram to let her followers know that she had a relaxing Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, it may have been a bit too relaxing, as she claims that she slept through the whole day. She explained how she celebrated at her mother-in-law's house, even waiting to eat all day in preparation for the holiday feast. She fell asleep when she got there, however, missing out on all of the festivities.

According to Cardi, her schedule has been a bit out of whack lately, which explains why she fell asleep. Luckily, there were plenty of leftovers, so she was able to enjoy the meal after the fact. The hitmaker chowed down with her followers, revealing that she had been waiting "for this moment" all day.

Cardi B Enjoys Her Thanksgiving Feast

Cardi B seems to have had a restful holiday after what appears to have been a stressful week. She and her husband Offset recently went through a frightening situation at their Atlanta home. It was reported today that an unidentified man was caught near their property, attempting to film their house. The couple's security eventually called the police, and he was taken into custody when they arrived. The man claimed to be a journalist, also trying to invoke his First Amendment right to "walk down the street and record."

Cardi also recently threatened to take legal action over an ad on Twitter, which used artificial intelligence to replicate her voice. She shared the ad to call attention to the fact that she didn't approve of it, telling followers that a lawsuit may be in order. "AI is cr*zy smh," she wrote. "Another lawsuit that fell right on my lap… I love easy money." What do you think of Cardi B's recent Instagram Live? Are you surprised that she slept through Thanksgiving? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

