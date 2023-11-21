Cardi B Discusses Ozempic, The Illuminati, & Immigration On IG Live

Cardi B spoke about a wide range of topics during a recent live stream on Instagram, including the Illuminati, Ozempic, and immigration. In particular, she was upset with Eric Adams' proposed budget cuts for New York City.

"Don't tell me that the $120 million budget cut is because of the f*cking immigrants. You gonna feed that sh*t to somebody else. You ain't gonna feed that sh*t to be b*tch." She added: "I really see how the news and how everything could be played how people want to play it. Because like three months ago, when I saw that sh*t like 'Oh yeah, people stop buying groceries because a lot of people are taking Ozempic," she continued while labeling that narrative lies. Later in the livestream, she said she's not part of the Illuminati and joked that they haven't hit her up yet.

Activists Protest Outside Of Eric Adams' House

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/11/16: Protesters lay on the ground chanting during a rally and "sleep in" outside Gracie Mansion, N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams' official residence, urging him to stop attacking the city's right-to-shelter policy. The Adam's administration has been limiting shelter stays for immigrant families and has recently announced that it would begin issuing tents to newly arrived asylum seekers, instead of offering shelter placement. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the livestream, Cardi B admitted that she's no longer interested in backing politicians and criticized Joe Biden. “What’s going to happen to my nieces, what’s going to happen to my nephews, what’s going to happen to my cousins, my aunts, my friends that’s living in the hood?” Cardi B asked.

Cardi B Discusses N.Y.C. Budget Cuts

She continued: “I’m from the Bronx, I don’t want to see my sh*t affected … Everybody be like ‘New York is dirty,’ and it is dirty. And we’re going to get even dirtier with the f*cking budget cut.” Check out Cardi's latest comments on politics above. Also, be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

