Ice-T says that, despite his fame and wealth, he still eats breakfast at Denny’s and iHop. Appearing on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Ice-T explained money hasn’t changed everything about his life. He also revealed he and his wife, Coco Austin, still shop at Target.

“Yeah we still shop at Target. We at Target,” he admitted. “Motherfuckas think at some point, humans leave the planet. Like, we don’t eat at Taco Bell or like, motherfuckas will be like, ‘He goes to Target.’ Like what the fuck, if you need Target shit! Where do you go if you need Target type shit?!”

Ice-T With Coco Austin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Coco Austin (L) and Ice-T attend the “Equal Standards” New York Screening at Museum of the Moving Image on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He added: “One time. Somebody say, ‘Yo, you eat at Denny’s? You eat at iHop?’ I’m like, ‘Is there a Gucci egg I’m missing?’ Is it some egg, some place, I don’t know what the fuck I’m supposed to do for breakfast. An egg is a fucking egg.” Check out the portion of the interview below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ice-T discussed his iconic role on Law & Order: SVU, revealing that he was nervous about playing a police officer at first. He thought that doing so could be “career suicide” for someone who made the song, “Cop Killer.” In the end, he found playing a cop to be simpler than he expected. “Playing a cop and playing a gangsta is the exact same acting,” he explained. “We both got a gun, we both got an attitude, we both want answers or there will be a consequence.”

Ice-T also recalled once trying to get ecstasy for his wife Coco Austin at a club as well as past beefs and more. Check out the full interview at the link below.

