Wallo Seeks Clarity On Target's Thanksgiving Hours, To Avoid What Happened Last Year

In the ever-entertaining and unpredictable world of Wallo, the charismatic host of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the stakes are always high. And the surprises are never-ending. This time, Wallo is on a mission to ensure history doesn't repeat itself. Earlier today, he asked for confirmation on whether Target is definitely closed on Thanksgiving. "Just so I'm clear @Target closed on Thanksgiving?" Wallo asked on his social media.

To understand the urgency behind Wallo's inquiry, let's take a trip down memory lane to last Thanksgiving. The larger-than-life personality had grand plans to take a group of lucky women on a shopping spree at a Target in Philadelphia. In a video posted on social media, he declared, "I’m taking 15 ladies. Y’all gon’ go in Target, y’all gon’ get two carts. I don’t care what you put in the cart, I’m buying it." The excitement was huge, and fans eagerly awaited the footage of Wallo's Thanksgiving extravaganza. However, fate had other plans. It wasn't long before Wallo discovered that Target's doors were shut for the holiday.

Wallo Is Ahead Of It This Year

Undeterred and true to his word, Wallo didn't let this setback dim the festive spirit. Instead, he adapted on the fly. As disappointed women arrived at the closed Target, he surprised them in a massive way. He handed out cash, turning a potential shopping spree into an unexpected windfall.

Now, with Thanksgiving on the horizon once again, Wallo is taking no chances. He's determined to avoid a repeat of last year's unexpected turn of events and ensure that his plans for this Thanksgiving go off without a hitch. His inquiry into Target's Thanksgiving hours reflects not only his commitment to keeping promises but also his knack for turning any situation into a memorable experience. Wallo remains vigilant, determined to make this Thanksgiving one for the books.

