Even if unprovoked, Gillie Da King won’t miss out on flaming his cousin and Million Dollaz Worth Of Game co-host Wallo on the ‘Gram. However, Wallo267’s recent mishap at spreading cheer provided valid grounds for Gillie’s latest criticism.

If you’ve tuned into Wallo267’s Instagram page, then you’re likely aware that he was planning a Thanksgiving giveaway. Earlier this week, the Philadelphia personality put out an open call to the women of the city to meet him at a Target where he was going to blow a bag on their holiday shopping. During an uncertain financial situation, it was no surprise that fans leaped at the opportunity. However, Target isn’t open on Thanksgiving, which became a huge hurdle that Wallo had to face.

Although plenty of women expressed their grave disappointment at Wallo’s failed plan, he tried to make up for it. The women that waited early got some hard cash from Wallo’s pockets as a result of his poor planning. Unfortunately, there were even more people waiting — hundreds, in fact — and it looked like left before the flock of women even showed up.

Do y’all see all these ppl??? 😭😭😭 @Wallo267 you’re weird and you knew target was closed!!!! pic.twitter.com/uBbBhQM3AV — Tey💋 (@BeauTEY___) November 24, 2022

Even though this entire fiasco is Wallo’s fault, Gillie Da King ended up getting tied into the giveaway. Following a string of DMs from various women, the former Cash Money affiliate clarified on the ‘Gram that it was Wallo who plotted the Target giveaway, even after he advised against it.

“I never told y’all I was going to Target,” he wrote before pinning the blame solely on his cousin. “That was Wallo’s stupid ass. Get the fuck out my DMs.”

In another video, Gillie, once again, said that he had no parts in Wallo’s plan. From there, he urged the women who ended up at Target to air out Wallo when they have the chance.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Gillie Da Kid and Wallo attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

“I been told y’all he was a Nut A$$ N***a but y’all didn’t believe me always takin up 4 him leave Wallo alone gill stop gill now he got y’all stupid asses out side of target thanksgiving day knowing Gotdam well Dey closed,” he wrote.

He later chimed in on the videos circulating on Twitter. “This n***a Wallo doing April fools jokes on thanksgiving,” he wrote while watching everything play out online.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Wallo’s giveaway. In the meantime, check out some of Gillie’s posts below.