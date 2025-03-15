Kanye West Has No Interest in Demna Gvasalia’s Gucci Move

Kanye West has never been one to hold back his opinions, and his reaction to Demna Gvasalia’s new role at Gucci proves that once again. After the fashion house announced Demna as its artistic director, Ye responded in classic fashion. In an Instagram Story, he dismissed the news with a simple, unfiltered statement: “Shit boring.” The message was accompanied by a screenshot of a DM discussing Demna’s appointment, to which Kanye bluntly replied, “I don’t care about Demna or Gucci anymore.” His reaction signals a continued shift away from high fashion’s elite circles.

The history between Kanye and Demna runs deep. Their partnership began in 2016 when Demna played a key role in shaping Ye’s first Yeezy collection. Over the years, their creative synergy grew, culminating in projects like the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line and Demna’s involvement in Ye’s Donda listening events. However, their working relationship soured in 2022 when Balenciaga publicly cut ties with Kanye following his controversial statements. Despite their past collaborations, it seems there’s no love lost between the two, as Ye has made it clear that he has moved on from both Demna and the fashion world that once embraced him.

Kanye West’s Blunt Take on Demna Joining Gucci

Kanye’s fallout with Balenciaga was part of a larger wave of brands distancing themselves from the rapper. His outspoken nature and unpredictable behavior have led to fractured relationships across the industry,. Yet, rather than trying to repair old partnerships, Ye appears unfazed. He has repeatedly dismissed the industry’s major players, choosing instead to focus on his own ventures. His dismissal of Demna’s Gucci role only reinforces his stance: he is no longer concerned with the high fashion world.

The photos of Ye’s reaction highlight his evolving relationship with the industry. Once a central figure in fashion’s most exclusive spaces, Kanye now watches from the sidelines, indifferent to the latest moves. His days of headlining runway shows and collaborating with elite designers may be over, but his influence lingers. Whether he truly does not care about Demna’s appointment or simply wants to make a statement, one thing is certain: Ye remains one of the most unpredictable figures in both music and fashion.